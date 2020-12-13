Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilfred G. "Willie" Hammes
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Assumption High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Wilfred G. "Willie" Hammes

December 30, 1925-December 7, 2020

Bettendorf-Wilfred G. "Bill/ Willie" Hammes, 94, of Bettendorf, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport, IA.

Private services will take place on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport, IA. To view the Mass, visit Bill's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and click on the link. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption High School, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or plant a rosebush in Bill's honor. A Celebration of Life event will be held in the summer of 2021 when it is safe to do so.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Wilfred Gerald Hammes was born December 30, 1925, on the family farm in Clear Creek, Iowa. He was the second youngest child of Peter and Theresa (Gries) Hammes. He proudly served our country in the Navy and was honored to take part in the Honor Flight on August 31, 2017.

Bill was united in marriage to Elizabeth Besser on September 17, 1949 in Harper, IA. She preceded him in death on May 26, 1983. He later was united in marriage to Joyce (Ream) Roberts on June 1, 1985 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2020.

Willie worked as a mail clerk for the United States Postal Service retiring in the fall of 1983. His second career was owning, managing, and maintaining rental properties. Although he never truly retired, he and Joyce enjoyed over 30 years of wintering at Trophy Gardens RV Resort in Alamo, TX. Willie had a tremendous green thumb which he put to good use at the resort. He tended an extensive rose garden there which was later named in his honor. In addition to gardening, he enjoyed dancing and playing cards with his many Texas friends.

He was a baseball coach at Northwest Little League for over 37 years and coached the Iowa State champions in 1979. He also enjoyed hunting, trapping, and playing more cards, of course, especially at the Harper Hilton. Grandpa Willie was also proud of his title as king of the corn on the cob eating competitions with his great-grandchildren!

Family meant everything to Bill/Willie Hammes! He loved everyone, and everyone loved him! We will miss his ever-present smile, his resilient, positive personality, and his playful, mischievous nature forever!

Survivors include his children: Wynn (Mary) Hammes, Mark (Debra) Hammes, all of Davenport; and Amy (Matthew Murphy) Hammes, Los Angeles, California; his stepchildren: Charlie (Becky) Roberts, Bettendorf; Tom (Colleen Riley) Roberts of Morrison, Colorado; Margaret (Jon) Ortiz, Bettendorf; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and his canine buddy, Dottie D.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his sons, Drew and Jeff Hammes; a stepdaughter, Beth Bayer; his parents, and his six siblings. May they Rest in Peace.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Service
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Sorry I missed notification of your passing, Bill. Our friendship going back to our Little League coaching years was genuine and I am confident that you are in charge of activities wherever God places his heroes.
Hank Hemmen
May 19, 2021
Bill is an icon in the Northwest Davenport community. He was always a positive person to be around. I can still see him in his pickup with a broom standing up in the bed. God Bless You, Willie.
Ted Stephens
December 15, 2020
Patrick Hammes
December 15, 2020
Dear Mark and Debbie, we are sad to hear about your Dad´s passing. We did not know him, but he seems to have lived his life well. Just wanted to send our condolences for your great loss. Jerry and Karen
Jerry and Karen Laake
December 14, 2020
My sympathy to the family. Willie was one of the nicest people I ever knew.
Mark Higgins
December 14, 2020
Condolences and prayers to the whole Hammes family. Bill was my and my twin brother Rex's Little League coach back in the mid 1960s for the Northwest Plumbers and Steamfitters team. Bill was the absolute BEST coach a kid could have back then, and was affectionately nicknamed "Knobby Knees" by us. Our lives were better by knowing him. Bill, you will always have a place in my heart, and until we meet again, Rest in Peace. Sincerely, Rick Schluenz
Rick Schluenz
December 13, 2020
Willie, I sure God has put you in charge of rental properties and rose gardens, not to forget you skills at the golf game. Thanks for always making me feel part of the family, rest in peace Willie, you were a great example of a life well lived.
Denny McGee
December 13, 2020
Tim Hammes
December 13, 2020
Willie was a dear man who will be greatly missed.
CJ Deters
December 13, 2020
We love Uncle Willie and will never forget his huge, fun, positive personality! His love of family was always evident. Willie will live forever in our hearts. Hugs and prayers to you all. We wish we could be there. Please know we think of you all.
Scott and Chris (Willis) Baldwin
December 13, 2020
Grandpa Willie will always hold that special place in our hearts. Will miss his laughter, stories, and awesome hugs Thinking of you all and sending you hugs.
Mark and Tammy Lewis
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results