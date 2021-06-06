Menu
Wilhelmine Anne Bauer
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Wilhelmine Anne Bauer

April 5, 1919-June 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Wilhelmine Anne Bauer, 102, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Private family services will take place. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com

Willie was born April 5, 1919 in Scott County to Harry W. and Olga M. (Plambeck) Goettsch. She married Earl M Bauer on December 24, 1937 in Davenport. He preceded her in death. She worked for 25 years in sales for the Syndicate Hub prior to her retirement in 1981.

She had been a past member of the Women of the Moose, Northwest Liedertafel and Zion Lutheran Church of Davenport. She enjoyed playing cards, baking cookies, candy, embroidery and crocheting. She looked forward to her birthday every year where she would celebrate with Happy Joes Pizza and a Budweiser.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons: Michael (Ruthie) Bauer, Davenport, Martin (Mary) Bauer, Shawnee, KS; five grandchildren, eight great granddaughters and two great grandsons and many great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Willie was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Bauer.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michael and Ruthie, Sorry to hear of your mothers passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Hope all is well.
Mike & Amie Burke
June 24, 2021
Rest in peace Aunt Willie and give my mom a big hug for me.
Nancy Bauer West
Family
June 7, 2021
It is impressive to think how important Earl and Willie were to the Murphy family. Very special people. I would appreciate it if Marty and Mike would contact me at my email me at [email protected] Thank you Wayne
Wayne Murphy
Friend
June 7, 2021
Dear Marty and Michael and your families. ...So sorry about the loss of Willie. What a long, wonderful life. I can so remember Willie and Earle laughing playing cards with my folks, Tom and Stella. And then being together after Dad married her Aunt Gladys. One of my dear friends, Marty Levy Neal, told me how much she loved working with her at her dad's Syndicate Hub. So many life memories. Sending love to your families as you celebrate mom, Willie
Marsha Murphy O'Connor
Friend
June 7, 2021
