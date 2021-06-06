Wilhelmine Anne Bauer

April 5, 1919-June 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Wilhelmine Anne Bauer, 102, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Private family services will take place. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com

Willie was born April 5, 1919 in Scott County to Harry W. and Olga M. (Plambeck) Goettsch. She married Earl M Bauer on December 24, 1937 in Davenport. He preceded her in death. She worked for 25 years in sales for the Syndicate Hub prior to her retirement in 1981.

She had been a past member of the Women of the Moose, Northwest Liedertafel and Zion Lutheran Church of Davenport. She enjoyed playing cards, baking cookies, candy, embroidery and crocheting. She looked forward to her birthday every year where she would celebrate with Happy Joes Pizza and a Budweiser.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons: Michael (Ruthie) Bauer, Davenport, Martin (Mary) Bauer, Shawnee, KS; five grandchildren, eight great granddaughters and two great grandsons and many great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Willie was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Bauer.