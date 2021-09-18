Willard (Will) Lauth

November 15, 1940-September 14, 2021

BETTENDORF-Willard (Will) Lauth, 80, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his residence in Bettendorf.

Will was born in Coulterville, Illinois on November 15, 1940, to Edwin and Olga (Stevenson) Lauth. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1958 and then moved to the Quad Cities where he met the love of his life, Sally (Holst) Lauth. They were married 59 glorious years! Will worked as an accountant and later owned his own business. He loved spending time with family and his many friends. He loved laughing, joking, martinis, and had a smile that was infectious.

Will is survived by his loving wife, Sally; sons, Thom Lauth (Gerry/ deceased) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Scott Lauth (Ramiro) of Chicago, Illinois; granddaughter, Natalia; sister-in-law, Kathy (Fred) Dodds; niece, Susan (Gary) Gruenhagen, Emily (Elliott) Farro, Hannah (Tom) McClellan; nephew, Ben (Shannon) Dodds; two great nieces; and six great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Will's last wish was to get golf at Palmer Hills Golf Course, a celebration of life will be held at Palmer Hills Grill on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00- 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Will's honor.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.