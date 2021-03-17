Reverend William H. Beauchat

December 5, 1933-March 14, 2021

Reverend William H. Beauchat, 87, Greenfield passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Greenfield Health Care. He was born December 5, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harold and Marie (Hill) Beauchat.

William was a graduate of Davenport High School, Davenport, IA, and the Missionary Bible Institute. He was the pastor at the Eastside Church of The Nazarene, Canton, IL; then at Shirley Church of The Nazarene, Shirley, IN; and then at Greenfield Wesleyan Church, Greenfield, IN, for 20 years. William also enjoyed a long tenure with Allison's. He was a former president of the Hatfield Camp in Cleveland, IN, and EMT for Estell Ambulance Service, Shirley, IN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting coins, arrowheads, and rocks.

He is survived by his children: Bruce Beauchat, Daniel (Julie) Beauchat, Karen Noble and Tina Marcum; sister, Shirley Taylor; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 6 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Edna (Farrance) Beauchat; and sister, Lou Schebler.

Calling will be held 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, Friday March 19, 2021 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm with Reverend Larry Warren officiating, also at the funeral home, with burial immediately following in Park Cemetery, Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be sent to Spanish World Missions, 9134 SE Morning Street, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 and/or your local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org › donate . Masks and social distancing are required. Please share your memories of William and condolences with his family at www.stillingerfamily.com.