William "Bill" Blair

March 10, 1946-April 10, 2022

DAVENPORT-William "Bill" Blair, 79, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Pastor Scott Culley will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bill was born March 10, 1943 in Danville, IL; the son of Russell Raymond and Ethel Mae (Harvey) Blair. Bill attended Catlin High School, Catlin, IL. Bill graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science, Chicago, IL. He married Debra Smith and Margaret "Sue" Brickey. Bill later married Karen Sue Kramer April 25, 1995 in Springfield, IL. He worked as a funeral director, last working for Runge Mortuary Davenport. IA in 2018.

Bill was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Davenport. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping. Bill loved "his yard work". He enjoyed woodworking. Bill made doll furniture for the neighborhood girls. He was proud of the Adirondack chair he had built. Bill had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Blair, Davenport, his children, William T. (Suzanne) Blair II, Thurmont, MD, Joseph R. (Danette) Blair, New Braunfels, TX, Jonathon (Becky) Blair, Inwood, WV, Keith "Erick" Blair, Danville, IL, Aaron M. Blair, Spring, TX, Erin (Adam) Ohsann, Camanache, IA, and James (Julie) Woods, Davenport, IA, his grandchildren, Megan, Madaline, Merideth, Collin, Travis, Addison, Cameron, Daniel, Isabella, Wyatt, Andersen and Marik, his sisters, Marilyn R. Slifer, Danville, IL, Janet E. Covert, MD, and Susan E. (Ken) Poe, Phoenix, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis K. Semelroth.

