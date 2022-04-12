Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Blair
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

William "Bill" Blair

March 10, 1946-April 10, 2022

DAVENPORT-William "Bill" Blair, 79, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Pastor Scott Culley will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bill was born March 10, 1943 in Danville, IL; the son of Russell Raymond and Ethel Mae (Harvey) Blair. Bill attended Catlin High School, Catlin, IL. Bill graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science, Chicago, IL. He married Debra Smith and Margaret "Sue" Brickey. Bill later married Karen Sue Kramer April 25, 1995 in Springfield, IL. He worked as a funeral director, last working for Runge Mortuary Davenport. IA in 2018.

Bill was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Davenport. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping. Bill loved "his yard work". He enjoyed woodworking. Bill made doll furniture for the neighborhood girls. He was proud of the Adirondack chair he had built. Bill had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Blair, Davenport, his children, William T. (Suzanne) Blair II, Thurmont, MD, Joseph R. (Danette) Blair, New Braunfels, TX, Jonathon (Becky) Blair, Inwood, WV, Keith "Erick" Blair, Danville, IL, Aaron M. Blair, Spring, TX, Erin (Adam) Ohsann, Camanache, IA, and James (Julie) Woods, Davenport, IA, his grandchildren, Megan, Madaline, Merideth, Collin, Travis, Addison, Cameron, Daniel, Isabella, Wyatt, Andersen and Marik, his sisters, Marilyn R. Slifer, Danville, IL, Janet E. Covert, MD, and Susan E. (Ken) Poe, Phoenix, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis K. Semelroth.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.