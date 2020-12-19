William James Crossen

April 27, 1934-December 15, 2020

William James Crossen, known to his friends as Bill, was born in Davenport, Iowa on April 27, 1934 and passed away on December 15, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, California.

Bill is survived by his wife, LaVon, and three of his children, Jodi Rizzotto, Julie Crossen, and CW Crossen II. He has nine grandchildren: Kristin, Joshua, Katrina, (Jodi RIzzotto); Dylan, (Stephanie Crossen Kartheiser); Kaleb, Jadyn, (Julie Crossen); Catherine, BJ, and Alexis (Bill and Betty Crossen). Oldest of four children born to Clement (CW) and Catherine Crossen, his siblings include John, Joseph, and Kathleen (Feeney), Virginia.

Bill graduated from St. Ambrose Academy and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University. After completing his degree, he moved to Long Beach, California, where he worked for McDonnell Douglas. There he rebuilt and flew his own Cessna, hosted many bbq's on the beach, and met the love of his life, Lavon Jean Henning of Madison, Wisconsin. They were married on December 28, 1957 in Madison. For most of his life, Bill, his parents, and his brothers ran an industrial tools company called Formco Tool/ CW Crossen Co., located in downtown Davenport near the site of the first railroad bridge over the Mississippi River.

After spending winters part-time in Palm Desert, California, in the late 90's Bill and La Von permanently relocated there. They met many new friends at their Desert Falls community, where Bill played golf, was active as the Homeowners Association president and shared his love of the desert through his work as a realtor. Bill served as an usher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His hobbies included making stained glass art, watching Iowa football and writing a spy novel.

Memorial will be private as per COVID guidelines. A tentative memorial service is planned for the Quad-Cities in 2021. Donations can be made in appreciation of Bill's doctor, Dr. Andrew S. Iskandar, Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage, Ca, and the Cancer Research Institute.