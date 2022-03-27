Deacon William G. "Bill" Donnelly, Jr.

July 18, 1930-March 23, 2022

BETTENDORF-Deacon William G. "Bill" Donnelly, Jr., 91, of Bettendorf, died peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. A rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at church with visitation to follow until the time of the Mass. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Women's Choice Center or St. Labre Indian School.

Bill was born on July 18, 1930 in Lake Forest, Illinois, a son of Lillian (Hilbrant) and William G. Donnelly, Sr. Bill proudly served our country in the Army.

He was united in marriage to Louise Kloppenborg on October 26, 1957 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. They have shared over 64 years of marriage.

Bill was ordained to the diaconate for the Diocese of Davenport on June 6, 1988 by Bishop Gerald O'Keefe. He served St. John Vianney Parish from 1988 until his retirement.

Deacon Bill enjoyed a good round of golf, playing racquetball, hunting, fishing, and a competitive game of Scrabble. He was also part of a weekly group of men that played cards.

Those left to honor his memory are his loving wife, Louise, Bettendorf; children: Michael (Lori) Donnelly, Iowa, Mary (Glen) Storey, Oklahoma, and Paul Donnelly, Minnesota; a daughter-in-law, Kaley Donnelly, Washington; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his son, William G. Donnelly III, an infant son, John Joseph, his parents, and siblings: Mary Fleckenstein and James Donnelly. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.