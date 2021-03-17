William "Bill" Dressler

October 1, 1962-March 12, 2021

DAVENPORT-William "Bill" Dressler, 58, of Davenport, completed his fight with Glioblastoma on March 12, 2021, after reaching his goal of 27 years with his loving wife, Penny.

A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, with a luncheon to follow. Bill's service can be viewed via live-stream at https://youtu.be/8YVmAnrMJJw. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with services.

Bill was born October 1, 1962 to Bernard and Dolores (Langmeier) Dressler in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He graduated from Potosi High School in Potosi, Wisconsin in 1980. Bill later moved to Davenport where he began working at Seiffert Lumber Company for over 20 years. Bill also worked with his brother-in-law at Greg Arp Homebuilders, and most recently at John Deere Display Shop, East Moline, IL.

Bill was united in marriage to Penny S. Schroeder on March 5, 1994 at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Together with his wife, Bill enjoyed traveling, especially to Walt Disney World and all over the Midwest to support the kids who lovingly call them "Aunt Penny and Uncle Bill," both blood-related and not. One of the things Bill loved most was helping others. In that spirit, Bill participated in research studies during his cancer treatment, and after his death, he donated his brain to Glioblastoma research through the University of Iowa Oncology Department and other tissues and organs through Gift of Life. You could often find him working on remodeling projects, ushering or helping at church, having neighborhood garage parties, watching wrestling at "his Cheers," and drinking a beer with anybody who wanted to sit and enjoy one with him. Bill also had a passion for woodworking, and one of his proudest accomplishments was building a replica of John Deere's first plow. If Bill wasn't doing one of those things, you could find him on a cruise ship or spending time with his family and friends. Most times, you'd see Bill with his dog by his side, as he loved his girls Jasmine and Roxie. Bill was known as the "Hooters Dad" to many, and his infectious laugh will be remembered by all who loved him. Many family and classmates also lovingly remember him as "Ugly". Everybody who knew Bill called him a true friend.

Those left to remember Bill include his wife Penny; siblings Ronald (Laurie) Dressler (Potosi, WI), Donald (Ginny Bierman) Dressler (Bloomington, WI), Sandy (Thomas Terry) Elskamp (Davenport, IA), Robert (Janet) Dressler (Davenport, IA), JoAnn (Jeff) Kruser (Potosi, WI); brothers-in-law Leroy Pickel (Potosi, WI) and Dan (Rhonda) Elskamp (Davenport, IA); sisters-in-law Vicky Arp and Susan Schroeder (Davenport, IA); NUMEROUS nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces, as well as many special friends and neighbors.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Dolores, sister Gloria Pickel, father- and mother- in-law Robert and Etta Schroeder, brothers-in-law Rick Schroeder and Greg Arp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be placed in a fund for organizations that helped Bill along his journey with cancer.

Special thanks to the University of Iowa Oncology and Radiation departments, Serene Hospice, and all those who visited and spent time with Bill over the last year.

Always remember Bill's favorite phrase: "Penny did it."

