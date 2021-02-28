William J. Fangmann

September 27, 1932- February 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-William J. Fangmann, 88, of Davenport, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf after a long illness. Private funeral services took place with burial in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Bill was born September 27, 1932 in Davenport, a son of Emil C. and Hilda M. (Tauke) Fangmann. Bill served in the Army during the Korean War, primarily stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Iona Daugherty in February of 1954 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, davenport. They have shared over 67 years of marriage together.

Bill worked in manufacturing. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish. Bill enjoyed being with family members and friends and golfing and fishing.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Iona, a brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Marlene Fangmann, Davenport, a sister-in-law, Sherry Fangmann, North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Emil J. "Jim" Fangmann.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.