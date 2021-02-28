Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. Fangmann
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

William J. Fangmann

September 27, 1932- February 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-William J. Fangmann, 88, of Davenport, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf after a long illness. Private funeral services took place with burial in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Bill was born September 27, 1932 in Davenport, a son of Emil C. and Hilda M. (Tauke) Fangmann. Bill served in the Army during the Korean War, primarily stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Iona Daugherty in February of 1954 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, davenport. They have shared over 67 years of marriage together.

Bill worked in manufacturing. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish. Bill enjoyed being with family members and friends and golfing and fishing.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Iona, a brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Marlene Fangmann, Davenport, a sister-in-law, Sherry Fangmann, North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Emil J. "Jim" Fangmann.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.