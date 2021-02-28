Menu
William Patrick "Bill" Grogan II
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

William Patrick "Bill" Grogan II

May 7, 1931-February 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for William Patrick "Bill" Grogan II, 89, of Davenport will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church. The mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 4:00-6:00 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Church or HDC.

Bill died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Senior Star.

He was born May 7, 1931, in Chicago, the son of William P. and Margaret (Campbell) Grogan. He married Mary G. O'Brien June 26, 1954 in Chicago. She preceded him in death April 3, 2012.

Bill graduated from St. Ambrose College and worked 37 years in the Labor Relations Office at Rock Island Arsenal. He was a long standing member of the Q.C. Area Labor Management Association and the Council Advisory Board.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree at Knights of Columbus, Loras Council #532. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, walks at VanderVeer Park and his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his children; Mary T. and Steve Yenger, Bettendorf, Beth and Richard Bell, Eugene, Oregon, Kathleen and Patrick Goodall, Margaret "Margy" Bush, Patty Grogan, William Patrick Grogan III all of Davenport; grandchildren; Ryland Bell, Chris (Kailee) Bell, McKara (Zach) Thiede, Trevor (Rachel Hamma) Goodall and Duffy (Dennaye) Goodall, three great grandchildren and one on the way, brother Michael (Nancy) Grogan, sisters-in-law Miyako Grogan, Japan, Marilyn Grogan, Glen Ellyn, IL, Jean Stolmeier, Perkasie, PA, Patty O'Brien, Davenport, Sheila (Bruce) Lingle, Eldred, PA, and brother-in-law Tim O'Brien, Davenport, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son-in-law, Dave Bush, sister Rita O'Toole, and brothers John and Tom.

Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Mar
2
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of my friendly neighbor and his lovely family. Thinking of all of you...
Christa - neighbor
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Jonna ONeal Thiessen
February 28, 2021
