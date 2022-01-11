William (Bill) G. Hempel

June 23, 1944-January 8, 2022

BETTENDORF-William (Bill) G. Hempel, 77, of Bettendorf passed away Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Ivy of Davenport. Visitation will be 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bill was born on June 23, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Herman and Marjorie (Gustine) Hempel. Bill graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1962. He married Joy Alter on May 15, 1966 in Davenport, Iowa. He worked as a purchasing agent for Joman Steel Davenport before starting up Hempel Pipe & Supply in 1984. Bill also served as a Scott County Volunteer Sheriff Deputy for 23 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears & Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed woodworking and loved his Harley Davidson.

Bill is survived by his wife Joy Hempel, Bettendorf; 2 sons Scott (Lynn) Hempel of Prosper, TX and Gregg (Nicole) Hempel of Bettendorf, IA; daughters Heidi (Steve) Menke of Bettendorf, IA, Ashley Hempel of Bettendorf, IA, Breanne Hempel of Bettendorf, IA; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Maximus, Reece Hempel of Prosper, TX, Nathan Hempel of Davenport, IA, Brenden and Ty Hempel of Bettendorf, IA, , Hannah Hempel of Bettendorf, IA, Gage and Brock Menke of Bettendorf, IA , Sophia and Olivia Keninger of Bettendorf, IA, Vaeda Hempel of Bettendorf, IA; 2 step grandchildren Olivia and Julia Leach of Bettendorf, IA; 3 great grandchildren; a brother Tom (Marti) of Davenport, IA; and a lifelong friend Jim Van Fossen.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Herman Hempel, and his mother Marjorie Hempel.