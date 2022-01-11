Menu
William G. Hempel
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Bettendorf High School
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

William (Bill) G. Hempel

June 23, 1944-January 8, 2022

BETTENDORF-William (Bill) G. Hempel, 77, of Bettendorf passed away Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Ivy of Davenport. Visitation will be 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bill was born on June 23, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Herman and Marjorie (Gustine) Hempel. Bill graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1962. He married Joy Alter on May 15, 1966 in Davenport, Iowa. He worked as a purchasing agent for Joman Steel Davenport before starting up Hempel Pipe & Supply in 1984. Bill also served as a Scott County Volunteer Sheriff Deputy for 23 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears & Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed woodworking and loved his Harley Davidson.

Bill is survived by his wife Joy Hempel, Bettendorf; 2 sons Scott (Lynn) Hempel of Prosper, TX and Gregg (Nicole) Hempel of Bettendorf, IA; daughters Heidi (Steve) Menke of Bettendorf, IA, Ashley Hempel of Bettendorf, IA, Breanne Hempel of Bettendorf, IA; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Maximus, Reece Hempel of Prosper, TX, Nathan Hempel of Davenport, IA, Brenden and Ty Hempel of Bettendorf, IA, , Hannah Hempel of Bettendorf, IA, Gage and Brock Menke of Bettendorf, IA , Sophia and Olivia Keninger of Bettendorf, IA, Vaeda Hempel of Bettendorf, IA; 2 step grandchildren Olivia and Julia Leach of Bettendorf, IA; 3 great grandchildren; a brother Tom (Marti) of Davenport, IA; and a lifelong friend Jim Van Fossen.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Herman Hempel, and his mother Marjorie Hempel.


Published by Quad-City Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to see you leave us Bill, was a pleasure knowing you.
John Chebuhar
School
January 18, 2022
Norma
January 17, 2022
One of the greatest men I've ever known. Always a kind word and helpful attitude. He will be greatly missed. RIP Bill.
Denny Waddell
January 15, 2022
I knew Bill from Bettendorf High; I was 2 years younger. Bill was always a nice guy and I´m sorry to hear of his passing. My sympathy to his family!
Sharon Neal (Hubble)
School
January 12, 2022
Bill was an all round gr8 guy. I'm sure Tommy will miss him. Anyone who knew Bill will...RIP big guy.
Bill Gailbreath
January 11, 2022
Rest in peace, old friend - you are truly missed!
William Cusack
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sorry to hear this, loved talking with Bill when I walked over usually bringing Charlie back. He will be missed. My sympathy to the family.
George Steinke (Bluewave Ultrasonics)
January 11, 2022
