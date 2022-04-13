William "Bill" A. Holland

January 27, 1948-April 11, 2022

ELDRIDGE-William "Bill" A. Holland, 74, of Eldridge, IA; passed away suddenly on Monday, April 11, 2022 at his home. Per his request, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bill was born on January 27, 1948 to Richard and Phyllis (Riepe) Holland in Davenport, Iowa. Bill worked for the City of Davenport in a variety of positions, mainly as the Housing Rehabilitation Specialist. He retired on April 3, 2013 after 28 years. He was united in marriage to Vicki Townsend in 1976; she passed away in 1994. He later married Wendy Woode on May 25, 2001.

Bill's love for the outdoors took him on many fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed trout fishing throughout Northeast Iowa. When he wasn't on the trout streams, he could be found on the golf course with his many friends. He especially enjoyed Tuesday morning breakfast with his fishing buddies.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 20 years Wendy; children Shannon (Ken) Young, Lindsey (Matt) Peckenschneider, Allison (James) Huffman, Kelsey Erichsen; grandchildren Tyler, Ryan, Austin, Ethan, Bently, and Palmer; brother Les (Tedra) Holland; nieces, cousins, and an aunt. He was preceded in death by Vicki and his parents.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting their obituary at www.weertsfh.com.