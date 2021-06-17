William Ernest Jensen III

April 3, 2021

DAVENPORT-William Ernest Jensen III, 54, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics with his son at his side.

A celebration of life for the many friends and family members of Bill will be held on Saturday June 19, 2021 at 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the union hall Millwright Local 2158, 2707 62nd St Ct, Bettendorf, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Olivia Jensen College Education Fund and can be sent to The Family Credit Union, Attn: Sue, 3355 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Memories of Bill and online condolences may be shared with his family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary can be read.