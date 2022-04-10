William "Will" Lackey, Jr.

December 20, 1988-April 5, 2022

William J. "Will" Lackey, Jr., 33, of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 10am – 11am Tuesday.

Survivors include his wife, Samantha (Cheresko) Lackey; children, Lily Ann, Lyla Rose and William J. Lackey, III; parents, William, Sr. and Amy Lackey of Davenport; siblings, Tara (Michael) Nelson of Davenport, Raymond (Rachel) Lackey of Blue Grass, and Rebecca (Clemmie) Kirk of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Samantha Jo Lackey.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.