William Lang, Jr.

September 29, 1932-June 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-William C. Lang, Jr., 88, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at UnityPoint Trinity, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 3:30 pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alleman High School.

Bill was born September 29, 1932 in Moline, the son of William and Cecelia (Boehmer) Lang, Sr. He married Alyce Koever on August 17, 1957 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2014.

Bill was in the first class to graduate from Alleman High School and he was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked for 35 years at the former Farmall Works, Rock Island.

Bill was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Viking Club of Moline, VFW Post 2153, Svithiod Club, was past President of the Eagles Club and was a long time marshal at Indian Bluff Golf Course. He was a ticket taker for the Alleman football and basketball games for many years and enjoyed golfing, playing cards, going to the casinos and was an avid Cubs fan.

Survivors include his son, Mark (Debbie) Lang, Rock Island; grandsons, Tyson Lang Mayfield, Darrell (Genny) Dunlop and Christopher Dunlop; 8 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Baldwin, Boone, IA and Kathryn Thomas, Moline and brothers, James Lang, Denver, CO, Stephen Lang, Moline and Thomas Lang, Moline. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lang, sister, Jacqueline Thomas and twin brothers, Martin and Matthew Lang.

