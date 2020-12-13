Menu
William "Bill" Lindle
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

William "Bill" Lindle

February 10, 1937-December 6, 2020

Princeton-William "Bill" Lindle, 83, of Princeton, Iowa, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Genesis East following a battle with COVID-19. Private services took place with burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

William Mathias Lindle was born February 10, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, a son of Matt and Margaret (Oostendorp) Lindle. He dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to get a job and help support his family.

He was united marriage Elizabeth "Joan" Davis on August 30, 1958 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

He owned and operated Lindle Auto Sales at 4th and Marquette Streets in Davenport beginning in 1961. He was still working until he went into the hospital. He will be remembered for his tremendous work ethic and his take charge attitude; Bill was the backbone of the Lindle clan, everyone would come to him if they needed advice or a direction in life.

He was a member of the Antique Car Club of America and a drag racing enthusiast.

That was left to honor his memory are his wife Joan; children: Scott Lindle, Jerry Lindle, Lori (Tim) Baclet, all of Princeton, Tom (Patti) Lindle, Eldridge, Joni Lindle, Bettendorf; grandchildren Jacob and Billy Baclet, Brandon and Jonelle House, siblings: Gary (Joyce) Lindle, McCausland Janet Gray, Davenport, Judy (Jim) Tully, Bettendorf, Karen (Earl) Kintziger, McCausland, Marlene Polich, McCausland, Larry Lindle, DeWitt, Dennis (Nancy) Lindle, Camanche, Steve (Michelle) Lindle, Princeton, Linda (Larry) Barber, McCausland, Debbie (Rick) Stichter, McCausland, and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Richard Gray and Ed Polich.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. He was a great man.
Mary Yakish Ernst
Friend
December 7, 2021
We are sorry to hear of the passing of one of our family members. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of need.
Brad Clevenger
December 14, 2020
To the entire Lindle Family, my prayers, thoughts and condolences are with you. With heartfelt sympathy.
Cheryl Oklock
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bill. My thoughts and prays are with you all. He was a great man. Will be missed.
Mary Yakish
December 14, 2020
Our sympathy. May Billy RIP.
Jeff and Lora Rathje
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill´s passing from this awful virus. Many races between our convertibles. He was a competitor and a great guy. May he Rest In Peace.
Ron immesoete
December 13, 2020
