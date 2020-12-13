William "Bill" Lindle

February 10, 1937-December 6, 2020

Princeton-William "Bill" Lindle, 83, of Princeton, Iowa, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Genesis East following a battle with COVID-19. Private services took place with burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

William Mathias Lindle was born February 10, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, a son of Matt and Margaret (Oostendorp) Lindle. He dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to get a job and help support his family.

He was united marriage Elizabeth "Joan" Davis on August 30, 1958 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

He owned and operated Lindle Auto Sales at 4th and Marquette Streets in Davenport beginning in 1961. He was still working until he went into the hospital. He will be remembered for his tremendous work ethic and his take charge attitude; Bill was the backbone of the Lindle clan, everyone would come to him if they needed advice or a direction in life.

He was a member of the Antique Car Club of America and a drag racing enthusiast.

That was left to honor his memory are his wife Joan; children: Scott Lindle, Jerry Lindle, Lori (Tim) Baclet, all of Princeton, Tom (Patti) Lindle, Eldridge, Joni Lindle, Bettendorf; grandchildren Jacob and Billy Baclet, Brandon and Jonelle House, siblings: Gary (Joyce) Lindle, McCausland Janet Gray, Davenport, Judy (Jim) Tully, Bettendorf, Karen (Earl) Kintziger, McCausland, Marlene Polich, McCausland, Larry Lindle, DeWitt, Dennis (Nancy) Lindle, Camanche, Steve (Michelle) Lindle, Princeton, Linda (Larry) Barber, McCausland, Debbie (Rick) Stichter, McCausland, and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Richard Gray and Ed Polich.

