William Joseph Loussaert

May 21, 1957-January 9, 2022

William Joseph Loussaert, 64, formerly of Long Grove, passed away, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove with burial at St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

William was born on May 21, 1957 in DeWitt, Iowa, a son of Charles "Chuck" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Kaczinski) Loussaert. As a young man, William worked for Midwest Janitorial and Handicapped Development Center.

William was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. He enjoyed therapy, playing Euchre, and 4-H. He also enjoyed visiting with his family and was a proud uncle of his many nieces and nephews.

Those left to honor his memory include his siblings, Susan (Randy) Denner, Eldridge, Kathleen (Glen) Moeller, Long Grove, John (Tammy) Loussaert, Long Grove, Nancy (Jason) Suiter, Eldridge, Patrick (Michele) Loussaert, Daphne, Alabama, and Lisa (Dean) Peer, Long Grove; and many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Steven and Robert Loussaert.

Memorials may be made to Vera French.

