William R. "Will" Marbury

November 29, 1994-September 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-William R. "Will" Marbury, 26, of Davenport, died Sunday, September 6, 2021 following complications of a seizure. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 15 , 2021 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption High School choir and drama club.

William Rutledge Marbury was born on November 29, 1994 to John J. "Jack" and Christina E. (Kahn) Marbury. He was raised in the Quad Cities by Michael and Kelly Marbury. He was a 2013 graduate of Assumption High School and attended Scott Community College. Will had recently began work at John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline.

Will had passion for music, teaching himself guitar, and would play for anyone who would listen. He loved theater and drama and enjoyed his time participating with those groups at Assumption High School. Will had a great group of friends who regularly spent Sunday's together.

Will is survived by his parents, Jack and Christina Marbury, Austin, Texas, guardians, Michael and Kelly Marbury, Davenport; siblings: Alex Marbury, Austin, Texas, Gillian Marbury, , Daryl Kay (Dan) Barber, and Katy Marbury (Jacob Canty), all of Davenport; grandfather, William Kahn, California; niece and nephew, Alyssa and Connor, and a host of other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Will was preceded in death his grandparents, Gail Saint and Benjamin and Helen Marbury. May they rest in peace.

