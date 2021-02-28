Menu
William "Bill" Mateski
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

William "Bill" Mateski

August 19, 1946-February 17, 2021

BETTENDORF-William "Bill" Mateski, 74, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. A private burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa or to the Quad City Symphony.

Bill was born on August 19, 1946 in Berwyn, Illinois to Walter and Catherine (Cropp) Mateski. Following high school, he attended Western Illinois University where he earned a degree in Political Science and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Bill was united in marriage to Kathleen Syrett on August 8, 1970 in Rock Island, Illinois. He was employed for many years by Star Forms, Inc. as Vice President of Marketing and later by Great Western Supply, retiring in 2010. He was active in his church, was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and following his sons' sports activities.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 50 years, Kathy; two sons, David (Marina) and Mark (Kelsie); grandchildren, David, Maya, Will and Taylor; half-sister, Catherine Ramsey; and half-brother, John Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter (Margaret) Mateski and Catherine (Frank) Wright.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill was a true gentleman. We played golf several times at Davenport CC over the years. So sorry for his passing.
Steve Hamilton
March 4, 2021
