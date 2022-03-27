William "Billy" Lawler Moylan III

November 10, 1982-March 21, 2022

BETTENDORF-William "Billy" Lawler Moylan III, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 21, 2022. At his request, all are invited to a celebration of his life which will be held on Friday, April 1st, 2022 between 2 and 6 p.m. at the Mississippi River Distilling Company Celebration Center in Le Claire, IA.

Billy was born November 10, 1982, in Davenport, IA, to Bill and Deirdre Moylan. He was a 2001 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School. Though born in Iowa, he lived in both Arizona and California, and traveled widely across the U.S. and beyond.

Billy was always up for an adventure, and found it in traveling, time spent with friends, family gatherings, and camping. One of his most memorable trips was to Vietnam with his fiancé, Tasha. He also loved making his niece and nephews laugh with his elephant noise impressions and stair climbing mimes.

Billy's legacy of loyalty, generosity, and compassion will forever be felt in the hearts of his friends and family. He was open, kind, passionate about life, and quick to make others laugh. Even during the most difficult times of his cancer treatment his positivity remained steadfast.

Those left to honor his memory include his fiancé Tasha Dykes of Bettendorf, IA; parents Bill and Deirdre Moylan of Bettendorf; siblings Kelan (Jayme) Moylan of Le Claire, IA, and Heather (Troy) Annis of West Des Moines, IA; niece Aila (11); and nephews Kaden (9), Kohen (9), Taylor (10), and Camden (7).

