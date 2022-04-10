William (Bill) Samuel Nichols

September 27, 1933-April 4, 2022

DAVENPORT-William (Bill) Samuel Nichols lost his battle with Alzheimer's on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

Mississippi Valley Cremation and Direct Burial, Moline, is handling arrangements.

Bill, AKA, Wapsi Willy, was born in Plano, IA, on September 27, 1933, to George and Vivian Nichols.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Le Claire Fire Station, 201 N 15th Street. A short memorial service will start at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

In 1952, he married Darlene Latimer. Their union produced children, Randall (Diane), Karla Wilson (Steve), Kent (Deborah), and Denise Jurca (John).

In his earlier years, he loved to hunt, fish, and trap. Later, he simply enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors. He had been employed at Alcoa for 42 1/2 years.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeffrey Wilson, brother, Merle, and sisters, Pat Lema and Virginia Atkins.

Those left to honor his memory are his four children and spouses, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his life-time companion, Darlene Nichols.

A very special thank you to Kristine Nicholas, Tim Huber and Steve Wilson for their countless hours of care and attention.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.mvcremation.com.