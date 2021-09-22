William Edward Reagan

September 18, 2021

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for William "Bill" Reagan will be 10:00a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Bill died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

William Edward Reagan, son of Martin and Dora (Badtram) Reagan, was born in Davenport, Iowa. He married Patricia (Wolfe) Reagan at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport. He graduated from St. Anthony's grade school and St. Ambrose Academy and St. Ambrose University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated Reagan's Market in Davenport. Later he worked at Farmal International Harvester in Rock Island, Illinois. After that he worked for the Davenport Community School District. He was also a self-employed painter. Bill had a large family 14 children and 74 grand and great grandchildren.

Bill coached St. Alphonsus Dad's Club Softball Team, Junior High level for many years. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church. The Holy Name Society. The Knights of Columbus. Bill received the Senior Internship Program "Older Worker Award" In 2010 from Generations Area Agency on Aging. He was a volunteer at Good Samaritan and an Organ Donor.

Children and grandchildren: Jane Reagan, Moline. Stephanie Reagan and son William, Davenport. Teresa and John Manthey, Florida. John and Sarah, Morgan, Gunner, McKenzie, and Madeline, Manthey, Eldridge. Edward Manthey Davenport. Peggy, Annie, Frank Manthey, Florida. Betty Braun, Davenport. Peter, Ivyanna, Ivanka, Nevaeh, Isaiah. Marty and Danielle, Andrew David, Sofia, Bryon, Anthony Braun. Davenport. Andy and Maria, Amelia, Theodore, and Henry Braun, Fruitland, IA. Tricia Braun, Baltimore, MD. Emily Braun, Iowa City, IA. David Braun, Buffalo, New York. Mary and John Hubner of Davenport, Luke and Heather, Hunter, Lily Hubner, Bettendorf. Amy and Adam, Wesley and Casey Castle, Lee's Summit, MO. Cody and Miranda Hubner, West Des Moines. Nick, Emma, Hubner, Davenport. Ryder Hubner, Des Moines. Barb Reagan, Davenport. Michelle and Anson, Izzy, Otto Kritsch, Coralville, IA. Mike and Susan, Roxanne and fiancée, Devin Mills of Georgia. Rachel and Zach Wesley and Blakely. U.S. Airforce. Kalil and Rebekah Lamont, Chicago, IL. Jim, Keenan, Kiley, Koby, Karsen Reagan. Pat and Kris Reagan. Jessica and Malachi, Addison Hannigan. Patrick M. and Chloe Reagan. Matthew and Kayla Reagan. John and Cheryl, David, Sarah, Lauren Reagan, all of Georgia. Tom and Jennifer, Jake, Tyler, Haley, Andrew Reagan. Joe and Laura, Corey, Abigail, Eric, William Reagan. Bob and Angela, Dominic, Mary Maggie Reagan all of Moline. Katie and Jack, Tessa, Jack Jr., Molly Daily. Ed and Sarah, Julia, Clara, Timothy Reagan all of Davenport.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He liked fishing, feeding the birds, going for car rides, playing euchre and card games and sharing lunch and dinners with the families. Each of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his "favorite". Bill was a Hawkeye and Notre Dame, Georgia, Yankee and Cub fan.

Bill is survived by his wife Patricia (Wolfe) Reagan and brother-in-law Jack Coxe, Sebring, Florida. And many nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bill M. Reagan. His parents Martin and Dora Badtram Reagan. His brother Martin "Uncle Andy" Reagan. Brothers-In-law and sisters-in-law Jim & Margaret Wolfe, Terry and Mary Sullivan and son, Tom. Ed and Barbara Lyons and grandson, Mark, John Wolfe, Betty Coxe, and son, John, and Kay & Edwin Lent.

Memorials may be made to the Arc of Southeast Iowa, for the Bill M. Reagan Scholarship Fund, 2620 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52240 or St. Alphonsus Church, Davenport, Iowa.