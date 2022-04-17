William A. "Bill" Saladino

August 6, 1935-April 14, 2022

ELDRIDGE-A Mass of Christian Burial for William A. "Bill" Saladino, 86, of Eldridge, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7p.m. at St. Ann's. There will be additional visitation Wednesday from 9:30a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to American Legion, Post 639 Eldridge.

Bill died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

Bill was born August 6, 1935 Scott County, a son of Anthony and Lillian (Wriedt) Saladino. Bill attended Walcott and Eldridge schools until eighth grade, when he quit to help on the family farm. He served in the Army from 1955-1957. Bill married Geraldine Stoltenberg on October 4, 1958. They shared 46 years of marriage until Geraldine passed on September 11, 2005.

Bill worked for Caterpillar for 19½ years until the plant closed, then worked part-time for the City of Eldridge until retirement, but his love has always been farming – he has helped several area farmers over the years as well as driving a semi-truck. He had a tremendous work ethic!

Bill could talk to anybody, he enjoyed wintering in Texas and was a great fan of the rodeo and polka music.

Survivors include his children: Shelie (Dennis) Kirby, Davenport, Tony (Angela) Saladino, Long Grove, and Patty (Paul) Seyller, Geneseo, Illinois; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Braack, his parents and siblings, Francis Saladino and Anna Dudgeon. May they rest in peace.

