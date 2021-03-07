William "Bill" Emil Stradt

June 7, 1927-February 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-William "Bill" Emil Stradt, 93, of Bettendorf, died of natural causes on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Kahl Home, Davenport, Iowa. A private family service is planned at Weerts Funeral Home with a private family burial following at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen, and their four children, William C. (JR) & Donna Stradt of Bettendorf; Judith & Stephen Harkema of New Sharon, IA; Michael & Deb Stradt of Timnath, CO; and Deborah & James Craig of Cedar Rapids, IA. Ten grandchildren: Martin (Kristen) Stradt, Adam (Anne Yount) Stradt, Ryan (Kelly) Harkema, Trevor Harkema, Lindsey (Kyle) Wilhelm, Chad Stradt, Andrew Craig, Elise (Nate) Adams, Ethan (Annie) Craig, and Madeline Craig survive him. Bill is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Elliott Stradt; Hayden & Talan Stradt, Elizabeth Yount; Beckett & Brooks Harkema; and Aidan Wilhelm.

Bill was the oldest of seven siblings. He is survived by brothers, Robert of Milan, IL, Paul (Linda) of Davenport, and sister, Alice (Ron) Johnson of Fayetteville, NC. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin and Gilbert "Bud"; sister, Amanda (Jack) Wiepert; and grandson, Parker Craig.

Bill was the son of William Paul and Hildagard (Ruge) Stradt of Davenport. William was born June 7, 1927 in Davenport and graduated from Davenport High School in 1946.

On January 30, 1948, he married the love of his life, Ellen Elise Manchester, in Davenport. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this year. Bill had a love for music throughout his life. He directed the Stradt Orchestra after high school graduation and traveled between Kansas City, Chicago and Davenport playing at various hotels and clubs. Bill played the accordion, saxophone and organ. On the dance floor Bill and Ellen enjoyed gliding across the floor to the tunes of the big band era.

Bill worked as a salesman for Baker Shoes in Davenport and Topeka, KS, until 1952. He returned to Davenport and in 1952 started work with the Mel Foster Co. Inc. and eventually expanded the company to a new market in Bettendorf.

Bill loved real estate and found it to be not only his vocation but his avocation in life! He was very active in his professional and civic activities. He was President of the Greater Davenport Board of REALTORS in 1968, President of the Bettendorf Chamber of Commerce in 1969, President of the Scott County Home Builders in 1972, and President of the Iowa Association of REALTORS IN 1979. Bill was named the Greater Davenport Board REALTOR OF THE YEAR in 1976 and the Iowa State REALTOR OF THE YEAR in 1981. He was also elected in 1986 as a Regional Vice President for the National Association of REALTORS. In 1987, he received the O.G. Powell Award, the Iowa Association of REALTORS highest honor, for his exemplary service to the real estate profession.

Through his many years of service to his community, Bill was involved in land development and home construction. It is estimated that The Mel Foster Company and Bill had constructed over ten per cent of the homes in Bettendorf at the time. Bill worked his way up through the Mel Foster Company positions and became the company's Executive Vice President before his retirement.

While accomplishing so much, Bill also loved his family. At the age of 25, after the death of both of his parents, Bill and Ellen helped raise Bill's youngest siblings, Robert, Alice and Paul. He also enjoyed annual fishing trips with his sons, sons-in-laws, and grandsons, which also created some great fish tales to share. He touched many lives with his kindness and sincerity while working in his profession. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Kahl Home for the excellent care Bill received.

In lieu of flowers, you may celebrate the memory of Bill with a memorial to either the Alzheimer's Association or the Kahl Home.

