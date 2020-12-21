Wilma P. DeVine

May 13, 1927-December 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Wilma P. DeVine, 93, of Rock Island, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 20 at Ft. Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna (Loras) Reiter and Diana Woodworth; her son, Steve DeVine; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by daughter, Janet; son-in-law, Jay Woodworth; brothers, Eldon and Wendell.

Wilma's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.