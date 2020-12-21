Menu
Wilma P. DeVine
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Wilma P. DeVine

May 13, 1927-December 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Wilma P. DeVine, 93, of Rock Island, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 20 at Ft. Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna (Loras) Reiter and Diana Woodworth; her son, Steve DeVine; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by daughter, Janet; son-in-law, Jay Woodworth; brothers, Eldon and Wendell.

Wilma's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA
Dec
22
Burial
Pine Hill Cemetery
Davenport, IA
Wilma, our friend, we're so saddened to hear of Rogers passing. Our prayers go out to you and your family in this time of loss. Roger was such a dear friend to Don and I. Take care dear friend. We love and miss you.
Don and Patsy Farden
December 21, 2020
