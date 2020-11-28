Wilma Joan Pitsenbarger, 91, passed into heaven on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport, Iowa.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Our Savior Presbyterian Church in Argo, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wilma's name to the Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Wilma was born on April 24, 1929 in Eldridge, Iowa to Charles and Florence (Kettleson) Oelerich. She lived on the family farm with her two brothers and four sisters. She graduated from Davenport High in 1948. In 1952, Wilma married Orval Pitsenbarger at Summit Church, and together they had four children, Susan, Karen, Connie, and John.
In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball through 4-H, where a State Championship was earned. She continued her love of softball as a volunteer coach and organizer along with her husband in Davenport and LeClaire. She volunteered as a girl's 4-H leader for many years in LeClaire and was a skilled seamstress, in which she created clothes for her family. She always enjoyed family camping, fishing, and traveling vacations. In 1996, she retired from Pleasant Valley School District as a cook and baker, where she was famous for her desserts and cinnamon rolls.
In her retirement years, she enjoyed trailer excursions with her husband to visit friends and family, attend bluegrass festivals, and yearly winter stays in southern Texas.
She was a member of Our Savior Presbyterian Church in Argo. Wilma always cherished times with her children.
Wilma is survived by her children, Susan (Mark) Arrasmith of LeClaire, IA, Karen Baber of Rock Island, IL, and John (Nancy) Pitsenbarger of Maynardville, TN; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Dave) Slotter, Maria (Shawn) Taylor, Nathan Arrasmith, Carrie (Charles) Thayer, Sean (Kathy) Stinson, Alex Ross, Elizabeth (James) Powell, and Matthew (Heather) Pitsenbarger; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters Nora Oelerich & Ruth Ann Fenchel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval; her parents, Charles and Florence; daughter, Connie (Keighley) Ross; grandson, Matthew Arrasmith; brothers, Melvin and Ralph; and sisters, Betty (Broders), and Lois (LaMarche).
Published by Quad-City Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.