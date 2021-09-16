Wilma (Mrs. Einar) Simonson

April 4, 1923-September 14, 2021

Wilma (Mrs. Einar) Simonson, 98, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Wilma Caroline Dora Paarmann was born at home on April 4, 1923, to the late Amanda (Meggers) and Harry Fredrick Paarmann. She graduated from the Grand Mound High School in 1941. Wilma married Einar Ingvold Nels Simonson September 26, 1942, in Kahoka, Missouri. She worked various jobs (waitress, housework, etc.) while Einar was overseas with the Army from 1945-1946. When Einar returned home from the service, they took up farming in the Grand Mound area. Einar preceded Wilma in death June 9, 2014.

Wilma was a very talented lady. She farmed with Einar; always had a large vegetable and flower garden; taught herself how to sew, how to do oil paintings, and cake decorating. Her cake decorating led to wedding cakes and a catering business that lasted about 30 years. Other hobbies included cooking, quilting, crafting, round and square dancing, card games and traveling throughout the country in their RV. Her favorite trip was to Germany and Norway in 1998 where they visited her German relatives and Einar's Norwegian relatives. She was an active lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Grand Mound. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were very dear to her and she cherished spending time with them.

Surviving are her children, Marcine Simonson of Clinton, Einar E. (friend, Mary Kay) Simonson of Camanche; and Dale (Norma) Simonson of DeWitt; her son-in-law. Norm Harruff of Cincinnati, Ohio; her grandchildren, Michael (Steph) Maksymicz, Lisa (Todd) Teeters, Brian (Ronda) Simonson, Matthew Simonson, Mark Simonson, Adrian (Hope) Simonson, Andrew Simonson, Amanda Simonson, and Adam Simonson; her great-grandchildren, Jason Hall, Denise Hall, Em Simonson, Tyler Simonson, and Gracie Simonson; her great-great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Hall and Abbey Hall; her sister: Evelyn Steward of DeWitt and her brother-in-law, Del Roy Lieberg; many nieces and nephews.

Also preceding Wilma in death were her daughter, Sharon Harruff; her granddaughter, Kathrine Ann; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Johanna and George Simonson; her daughter-in-law, Janet Simonson; her brothers, Ray Paarmann, Herb Paarmann and Earl Paarmann; her brothers-in-law, Luther Simonson, Gerhard Simonson, Walter Rud, Ralph Mickelson, Bill Bartels; her sisters-in-law, Janet Lieberg, Loretta Rud, Eleanor Mickelson, Margaret Simonson, Dorothy Paarmann, Sadie Paarmann, Marion Paarmann, Grace Parrmann, and Margaret Bartels; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound with the Rev. Steven L. Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, in memory of Wilma.

Pallbearers will be Brian Simonson, Matt Simonson, Mark Simonson, Adrian Simonson, Andrew Simonson, Adam Simonson, and Michael Maksymicz. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.