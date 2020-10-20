Winfred "WK" Juncker

September 25, 1950-October 17, 2020

NEW LIBERTY-Winfred "W. K." Juncker, 70, of New Liberty, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on October 30th, at the Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, at 225 E. Park St., Geneseo. Rev. Jeff French will officiate. Burial will be in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Children's Therapy Center or the New Liberty Fire Department.

Winfred Kenneth Juncker, II, was born September 25, 1950, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Winfred K. and Pauline McKinney Juncker. He was educated in Aredale and Dumont, Iowa schools. W. K. was in the U.S Army from 1968 until 1971 and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He married Nancy A. Rawlings on November 27, 1976 in Plainfield, Iowa.

He worked as a resource development specialist for Easter Seals, Children's Therapy Center for 35 years, retiring in 2015. W. K. loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Most of all, he loved his wife Nancy. They loved to ride horses and camp with friends. His health failed him in 2017, and he fought a bad heart until the end. The family wished to thank Dr. Witcik and CUM staff, and the University of Iowa heart failure doctors, nurses, and staff for all their care. A special thank you to the Genesis Cardiac Rehab Staff through the years from 1997 to 2020.

Those surviving are his wife, Nancy, his mother, Pauline Juncker, Aredale, Iowa, a sister-in-law, Vera Campbell, two brothers-in-law, Tom and Dennis Rawlings, and several nieces, nephews, and great nephews. His father preceded him in death.

