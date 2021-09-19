Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winston John Rock
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Winston John Rock

August 17, 1948-September 5, 2021

LOW MOOR-Winston John Rock, 73, died September 5, 2021.

Born August 17, 1948, in Clinton to the late Eldon and Signe (Fagerland) Rock, Winston married Donna Joyce Ewoldt on April 26, 1970, at Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus.

Surviving are wife, Donna; children, Harvey, Tina and Mindy; grandchildren, Peter, Matea, Adley, Matthew, Ryan and Eleanor and brother, Roger.

Preceded in death by brother, Charles and sister, Sonja.

Visitation is at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church from 12:00 until the funeral at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, The Rev. Richard Knowles officiating.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Elvira Zion Lutheran Church
2207 380th Avenue, Clinton, IA
Sep
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Elvira Zion Lutheran Church
2207 380th Avenue, Clinton, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of Winston's passing. I will always remember meeting him and spending time with him fishing and scuba diving at Shell Lake.
Trent Marshall
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results