Winston John Rock

August 17, 1948-September 5, 2021

LOW MOOR-Winston John Rock, 73, died September 5, 2021.

Born August 17, 1948, in Clinton to the late Eldon and Signe (Fagerland) Rock, Winston married Donna Joyce Ewoldt on April 26, 1970, at Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus.

Surviving are wife, Donna; children, Harvey, Tina and Mindy; grandchildren, Peter, Matea, Adley, Matthew, Ryan and Eleanor and brother, Roger.

Preceded in death by brother, Charles and sister, Sonja.

Visitation is at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church from 12:00 until the funeral at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, The Rev. Richard Knowles officiating.

Arrangements by Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.