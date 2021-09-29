Menu
Wyatt Eugene Thede
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Wyatt Eugene Thede

April 20, 1923-September 26, 2021

DIXON-Wyatt Eugene Thede, age 98, of Dixon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Bickford Cottage, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Wyatt was born in rural Scott County on April 20, 1923, the son of Alvin and Hertha (Misfeldt) Thede. He attended a one room school house on the sesquicentennial (150 years) Thede family farm through 8th grade during the Great Depression. He graduated from Davenport High School with the Class of 1941, where he was active in ROTC. Wyatt married Jane Marie Riessen on December 11, 1941 in Kahoka, Missouri. Jane died on April 8, 2016 after 74 years of marriage.

Wyatt worked as an Assistant Traffic Manager for Farmall Works, Rock Island, retiring in 1980. After retiring, Wyatt was a buyer for J&J Machine, Milan. He was also a buyer for Case IH in East Moline. Wyatt was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport and a 50+ year member of the Roosevelt Masonic Lodge, Davenport. Wyatt was an avid car enthusiast and owned over 80 cars in his lifetime.

Wyatt is lovingly remembered by his two sons, Alan Thede Sr. and Glen (Debbie) Thede, both of Davenport; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; and one daughter, Patricia Puck.

The family would like to thank Bickford Cottage, Heartland Hospice and the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department for all the loving care they provided to Wyatt.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
He was a very nice and fun to talk too. Big car lover . Great family. Very sorry Glen
Douglas Dau
October 26, 2021
My husband and I so enjoyed Jane and Wyatt's friendship through the years. Such a happy, caring, friendly couple. They always had smiles on their faces. There is a special spot in heaven for Wyatt to join Jane.
Loretta Siebke
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sorry to hear about your father´s passing, Alan. It sounds like he had a very full life! Awesome to know that your Dad & Mom and my Dad & Mom were best friends & neighbors when they were young marrieds! God Bless Their Souls
Shirley (Smith) Kline
September 30, 2021
We are sorry for the loss of you dad. All the great memories will help you through this tough time.
Kathy, Roger, & John Kujawa
Friend
September 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Alan. I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad sounded like he had a very full life.
Jan Hovey Nelson
Other
September 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss Glen. Your dad was always great to me and Todd when we would stop and ask to hunt. I picked up a lot of walnuts from his place as well and he did not have to mow/drive over them.
Marvin Morgan
Friend
September 28, 2021
Glen, Michaele and Aaron, we wish you peace at this time. Tim, Lisa, Morgan and Jenna Puck
Tim Puck
Family
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results