Yvonne M. Grothusen

March 12, 1936-April 9, 2022

Yvonne M. Grothusen, 86 of Rock Island formerly of Sherrard, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Friendship Manor in Rock Island.

A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Q.C. Animal Welfare or to the American Cancer Society.

Yvonne was born on March 12, 1936 in McCracken, Kansas to Jess and Beryl McFarren. She married Victor Louis Grothusen on July 21, 1956 in McCracken, Kansas and he preceded her in death in August, 2010.

Yvonne was a graduate of Brown-Mackie school of business; she was employed with CF Motor Freight and was a proud teamster member. Yvonne was a member of the Sherrard Lutheran Church. Yvonne loved her home at Fyre Lake where she spent hours tending to her many flower gardens, bird feeders and feeding any wildlife that ventured into their beautiful lake side yard. She loved all of her family and was especially fond of her grand dog, Chloe.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Grothusen; niece, Marty Larson and her favorite nephew, Robert Larson.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her two sons, Kelley and Scot; sister, Doris and brothers, Dean, Gene and Richard.

