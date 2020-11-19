Menu
Yvonne R. DeGreve
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Yvonne R. DeGreve

July 15, 1961-November 16, 2020

Yvonne R. DeGreve, 59, of Bettendorf passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice house. Cremation will be done with no services and interment at Davenport Memorial Park. On line condolences may be shared at www.Rungemortuary.com.

Yvonne was born July 15, 1961 in Maquoketa, IA to Robert & Rita Mohr. She was united in marriage to Gary DeGreve in September 2002. Yvonne had been a sales rep for Marco and worked part time at the Hy Vee in Bettendorf.

Survivors include her husband Gary; Son Adam (Brittni) DeGreve, Rock Island, IL; Granddaughter Vivian; mother Rita Mohr, Davenport; Sisters Sonya Mohr, Davenport and Yevett Sippel, Fox Lake, IL; Brother Rob Mohr, MN.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
