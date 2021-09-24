Zachary J. "Zac" Beard

May 15, 1958-September 23, 2021

A Celebration of Life Service for Zachary J. "Zac" Beard, 63, a resident of Davenport, will be 3pm Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Motorcycles and Harley shirts are encouraged. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded prior to the service. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Zac passed away, following a brief illness, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife by his side.

Zac was born May 15, 1958, a son of Dale and Mary (McInerney) Beard. He was a graduate of West High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. Zac married the love of his life, Teri Ridenour May 29, 2011, in Duck Creek Park, Davenport. They have celebrated 10 years of marriage.

Zac retired as a welder and mechanic. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren; particularly rooting them on at their sporting events. You would likely find Zac in his garage working on cars or bikes of his own but most often, a friend's. He was a handyman, a jack of all trades.

Those left to honor Zac's memory include his loving wife, Teri, Davenport; son, Zachary Beard, II, Vincennes, Indiana; step-daughters, Jamie Cronkleton, Davenport and Jenn (Chad) Chamberlin, Durant; grandchildren: Cohen and Devin Cronkleton and Connor and Merin Chamberlin; siblings: Jo Ellen (Sam) Pollman, Arizona; Gil (Debbie) Beard, Blue Grass; Greg (Debbie) Beard, LeClaire; Bonnie (Dan) Blumer, Davenport; Claire (Mike) Belk, McCausland; Eric (Vicky) Beard, Davenport and Mike (Darcy) Beard, Davenport; many nieces and nephews; and his animal companions Rufus, Ziva, and Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Brian Cronkleton.

