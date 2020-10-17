Zackery Dink Downing Jones

November 10, 1993-October 10, 2020

MILAN-Zackery Dink Downing Jones, 26, of Milan, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family with arrangements. An account in memory of Zackery has been established at The Family Credit Union in care of Shilo Jones.

Zackery was born on November 10, 1993 in Davenport, a son of Scott E. and Shilo M. (Bell) Jones. He worked as a mechanic and proudly raced stock cars with Jamie Armstrong for Jescie James Racing. Zackery also enjoyed participating in derbies. Ultimately, Zackery loved being a father. He was a family man and his children meant the world to him. Zackery was the life of the party and he will be remembered for his sense of humor. With his heart on his sleeve...and a fire in his soul! He touched so many lives and gained so many brothers, special friends and homies along the way.

Those left to cherish Zackery's memory include his children, Ryder Casel and Caroline Casel, along with their mother, Cherokee Casel; Rollyn Jones, Rayce Jones, and Baby Jones on the way, along with their mother, Alexandria Casey; his parents; and his great-grandmother, Marian DeLapp.

Zackery was preceded in death by his mentor, Wayne Carpenter.

