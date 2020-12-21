Menu
Zredirick J. Abrams
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Zredirick J. Abrams

January 1, 1967- December 16, 2020

Zredirick J. Abrams, 53, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A live-streamed funeral service can be accessed online at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Face masks are required. Only ten people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time due to the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Zredirick was born on January 1, 1967 in Montgomery, Alabama, a son of Willie Abrams-Thomas and Dorothy (Lane) Johnson. Zredirick was raised by his mother and father, Dorothy and Nathan Johnson. He formerly worked as a forklift operator at Oscar-Mayer. Zredirick was an avid fisherman, enjoyed watching and playing sports, and loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish Zredirick's memory include his children, Cedrick (Nicole) Morrow, Shauna Abrams, and Shelby Abrams; grandchildren, Ja'Kahi "Scooter" Abrams and Char Abrams; mother and father, Dorothy and Nathan Johnson, Rock Island; siblings, Doris (James Sr.) Lane-Westerfield, Davenport, Melissa (James) Leonard, Toledo, Ohio, Tiffany (Dennis) Taylor, Fayetteville, Georgia, Amanda Thomas, El Paso, Texas, Anita L. Johnson, Moline, and Timothy Jevita-Johnson, Rock Island; nephew, James Westerfield Jr.; a host of nieces and nephews; a host of cousins; and special friends, Mildred Ross, Michael Davis, and Fred "Bubba" Hannah Jr.

Zredirick was preceded in death by his father, Willie Abrams-Thomas and his brother, Shawn Thomas.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
IL
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
I´m so sorry I pray for comfort peace God´s Amazing Grace we will meet again and he will be missed
Teresa Clevenger
December 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss take care (Friend) and Mr. and Mrs. Johnson. Love u guys so much!
Nedwra Everett-Scott
December 21, 2020
