Zredirick J. Abrams

January 1, 1967- December 16, 2020

Zredirick J. Abrams, 53, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A live-streamed funeral service can be accessed online at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Face masks are required. Only ten people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time due to the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Zredirick was born on January 1, 1967 in Montgomery, Alabama, a son of Willie Abrams-Thomas and Dorothy (Lane) Johnson. Zredirick was raised by his mother and father, Dorothy and Nathan Johnson. He formerly worked as a forklift operator at Oscar-Mayer. Zredirick was an avid fisherman, enjoyed watching and playing sports, and loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish Zredirick's memory include his children, Cedrick (Nicole) Morrow, Shauna Abrams, and Shelby Abrams; grandchildren, Ja'Kahi "Scooter" Abrams and Char Abrams; mother and father, Dorothy and Nathan Johnson, Rock Island; siblings, Doris (James Sr.) Lane-Westerfield, Davenport, Melissa (James) Leonard, Toledo, Ohio, Tiffany (Dennis) Taylor, Fayetteville, Georgia, Amanda Thomas, El Paso, Texas, Anita L. Johnson, Moline, and Timothy Jevita-Johnson, Rock Island; nephew, James Westerfield Jr.; a host of nieces and nephews; a host of cousins; and special friends, Mildred Ross, Michael Davis, and Fred "Bubba" Hannah Jr.

Zredirick was preceded in death by his father, Willie Abrams-Thomas and his brother, Shawn Thomas.

