RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family of Cheryl Heinrich (Capler) announces her passing on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the age of 62 years. Cheryl will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 27 years (together for 31 years) and her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews (not listed) Jean Konotopka, Kathy Heldreth, Frank, Fred, Forest (Skip) and Gary Capler. Cheryl was predeceased by her father Frank Capler, mother Mardell Capler (Eckley) and brother Charles Capler (Chuck), along with her many kitties that were like her children.

Cheryl grew up in Gordon, Neb., and spread her wings after high school, living in several locations around the country until she met the love of her life in 1989 and moved to Rapid City in 1990. Cheryl spent 30-plus years working in the floor covering industry until her retirement a short time ago. Cheryl fought through some health issues the last couple of years until her passing. She will be fondly remembered by all that knew her.

A prayer service and gathering will be held in the near future to celebrate and remember Cheryl. An announcement for the date, time and location will be given to family and friends through invitation and social media.

