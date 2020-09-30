Janet C. Matheny

RAPID CITY | Janet Carol Cropsey Matheny, 86, died on September 27, 2020. She was born March 12, 1934 to Beva and Royal Cropsey in Presho, South Dakota. She was raised on a farm in Presho with her three sisters and one brother. When she was 18 years of age, she married her high school sweetheart, Clifford L Matheny. They moved several times while her husband was in the army. In 1956 they moved to Rapid City, where she lived the rest of her life, with the exception of their winters spent in Yuma, Arizona, where they met new friends and had many great adventures.

Janet was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress, making everything from school dresses to suits and wedding dresses. She could take a pile of broken-down wood and transform it into a beautiful piece of antique furniture. Clifford and Janet had 63 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2015.

Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda (Sohrab) Banker, Black Hawk, SD, Carol (Jerry) Behrns, Sioux Falls, SD, Leanne Palmer, Summerset, SD; one son, Steven (Trena) Matheny, Mandan, ND; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Parks of Mountain Home Idaho and Bev (Jay) Dooley of Sioux Falls, SD; one brother, Ronald (Karen) Cropsey of Presho; and many nieces and nephews who were all very special to her.

In Heaven she will be joined by her beloved husband, Clifford, her parents, one sister, Patty, and great-granddaughter, Ashley Marie Nelson.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., with funeral services starting at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont. The service will be live-streamed at www.gracepiedmont.com. Private family burial at Black Hills National Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com