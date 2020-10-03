Lyle 'Sonny' Beaton

RAPID CITY | Covered with God's grace, Lyle G. "Sonny" Beaton, 85, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Monument Hospital.

Lyle was born August 7, 1935, in Minot, ND, to Abel and Lillian (Reamer) Beaton. The family lived in Deering, ND, throughout his childhood where they were Ranchers and Lyle was active in 4-H and took many Championship honors with his prize Hereford bulls. He graduated from West Minot High School and also attended North Dakota State University with general studies.

In 1952, Lyle met the love his life, Marilyn "Dolly" Hansen. They were married Feb. 14, 1956 in Las Vegas, NV, where Marilyn's brother and sister'n law, Joe and Joyce Hansen joined in the Celebration.

Sonny and Dolly remained in Minot where they started their family of five children along with starting their small businesses, as they were entrepreneurs.

Lyle made a career move into the insurance business and relocated to Rapid City in 1968. During his successful career, he became a "Certified Financial Planner" and was a member of the "Million Dollar Round Table". Also through his business travels in the upper Midwest, many of his clients became life-long family friends as he loved to help people and share Jesus.

Lyle and Marilyn also were awarded many world-wide trips including Australia, New Zealand, England, France, Italy, Germany, Hawaii and Mexico, where they purchased a winter home.

When Lyle re-dedicated his life to the Lord in 1969, he and Marilyn became members of the Rapid City Church of God where he was the "Worship Leader" and "Adult Sunday School Teacher" for the next 20 years.

He worked hard and he played hard, which included many family trips to the lakes and rivers where fishing and boating would provide many memories for years to come.

Being an avid race car fan and participant himself, he was elated to be a part of his grandchildren's racing team where for several years you would find him and Marilyn in the pits of the race track cheering on the Ossenfort Racing Team!

Although Lyle retired from the insurance business in 2000, he couldn't stay away from traveling and his love of helping and meeting people, so he again started selling "Safe-Step Tubs" in 2011. He then started his REAL RETIREMENT in 2016 at the age of 81.

Marilyn and Lyle have lived at Edgewood Vistas for the last couple years. In the last couple of weeks Lyle went to the hospital with an infection and the Lord decided it was time for Lyle "Sonny" to come home.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Marilyn Beaton (Hansen); his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stacy Beaton/Florida; Drew (Becky) Beaton-Eli,Taylor, Lucas Beaton-Liam,Medora, Seth Beaton, McLain Beaton, Tabb (DeVona) Beaton/Alaska; Tabitha (Adam) Carmody, Sarah (Marcus) Spencer-Dimitri, Naomi, Charlotte, Annie (Max) Edwards/Rapid City; Laca (Matt) Armitage-Brady, Stella, Josh Edwards, Laca (Todd) Ossenfort/Rapid City; Danielle Ossenfort, Jacob Ossenfort, Sidney Ossenfort, Rebecca (DJ) Lancaster/Texas; Journai Lancaster, Lillia Lancaster. Lyle is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and sister'n law, Francis (Hansen) Franklin of Minot, ND.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Laca Ossenfort, 4133 Augusta Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703 or to the funeral home.