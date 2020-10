David H. Grow

RAPID CITY | David Harrison Grow, 83, passed away August 23, 2020 on his 62nd wedding anniversary at home surrounded by his wife and family.

There will be Graveside services at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Mountain View Cemetery.

Dinner and Celebration of Life gathering will follow at Hillsview Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home