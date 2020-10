George Stverak

RAPID CITY | George Stverak, 78, died Oct. 2, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home