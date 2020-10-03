Menu
John Buckley
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

John 'Jack' Buckley

RAPID CITY | John "Jack" Buckley, born Sept. 9, 1948 in Flandreau, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Rapid City Monument Health Hospital.

Jack graduated from Gettysburg High School in May 1966, he joined the U.S. Army in February 1967 and was honorably discharged in January 1969. He then went on to obtain his degree in fish, game and wildlife.

Jack had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved western movies and above all his family.

Grateful for having to share his life is his wife, Mary Buckley; his children, J.J. "Bert" Buckley of Rapid City, Jessy "Toehead" Buckley of Dell Rapids, and Sean "Turkey, Seany Boy" Buckley of Clovis, CA; grandchildren, Steven Wright, Ryan Wright, Wyatt Pardue, and Jaxson Maines; and great-granddaughter, Payton Joyce Buckley. His stepchildren, Anjie Thomson of Cheyenne, WY, Ross Quam of Fallbrook, CA, and Chris Quam of Winchester, CA. His siblings, Bill Buckley of Summerset, CA, Ginny Stewart of Texas City, TX, Steve Ramsdell of Piedmont, and Danny Ramsdell of South Dakota. As well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Alice Ramsdell and his father, Francis Edward Buckley.

Services will be at noon on Monday, Oct. 5, at Gills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Service
12:00p.m.
Gills View Evangelical Free Church
, Piedmont, South Dakota
Always remember! His hospitality and generosity for me!! Thank you for your friendship!! Love and Peace to you and family! Until next time!!
Benjamin Meade
October 3, 2020
Thinking of everyone at this time here in Australia we are here for you in spirit love always Greg, Denise, Ryan and Joel >‹=œ
Denise and Greg
October 3, 2020
The Lord decided to bring him home and he is now at peace. My condolences to all those he left behind. A special prayer for his three children, JJ,Jessy and Sean and their families. May you take comfort in the knowledge that went to help prepare a place for you.at the great fishing hole.
Toni Worm
October 3, 2020