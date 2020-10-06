Cecil J. Stoner

RAPID CITY | Cecil J. Stoner, 89, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House.

Cecil Junior Stoner was born April 5, 1931 in Lead to Cecil and Lillian (Parsons) Stoner. He entered the U.S. Navy and served from 1950 to 1954. He served as a Corpsman to the Marines in the Korean Conflict.

He married Betty Kettelhut on August 12, 1957 in Deadwood. He was an educator from 1958 to 1992 and retired as the Vice Principal at Dakota Jr. High.

Cecil was strong-willed, thrifty and a loving family man.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of Rapid City; two sons, David (Mary) and Daniel (Asli); two grandchildren, Matthew and Megan; and a brother, Dale (Donna). He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 1 p.m. today at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Private burial for family only will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturigs, with full military honors provided by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and United States Navy Honor Team.

Memorials may be directed to South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.