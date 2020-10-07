Gary L. Johnson

Oct. 20, 1946 - Oct. 1, 2020

PIEDMONT | Gary Lee Johnson, 73, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl E. Johnson and Ramona J. Allen and his daughter, Naomi Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Johnson of Piedmont; son, Josh Johnson of Oceanside, CA; and son, Taylor Johnson of Piedmont.

As an Army veteran, he continued to serve his country by working as a Readjustment Counselor at the Veterans Center in Rapid City.

Please join Gary's family in a Celebration of Life beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at the American Legion Post 311, 101 Pine St., in Piedmont. A private family committal service will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.