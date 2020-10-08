Kathleen A. Borkovec

RAPID CITY | Kathleen A. Borkovec, 58, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at a local health care facility.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1961 in Pierre to Jack and Donna (Nelson) Quinn. Kathleen grew up in Milesville and attended high school in Midland where she graduated in 1980. She received a Secretarial Certificate in Omaha and began her career at Mount Rushmore. During this time, she met her husband Richard at AJ's Night Club. They were married on Jan. 28, 1984 and settled down in Rapid City. They had two children.

Kathy went on to work at Western Stationers and James Motors until the family moved to Illinois in 1988. There Kathleen worked for the Department of Defense and, upon hearing of a job opening at Camp Rapid, they moved back to Rapid City in 1990 to be closer to her family.

She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. While raising her children, Kathy was very active in their 4-H activities. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading, music, photography, baking and teaching these skills to others.

She is survived by her husband, Rick, Rapid City; her children, Adam, Rapid City, and Amber (Jake) Seidel, Spearfish; a grandson, Jack Seidel; her mother, Donna Quinn, Milesville; three brothers, Pat (Carla) Quinn, Denver, Tim (Lori) Quinn, Milesville, and Brady Quinn, Newbury, NY; two sisters, Janelle Smith, Omaha and Lori (Kevin) Bierwagen, Sioux Falls; and cousin, Anna (Joel) Harsma.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack and brother, Joe.

Visitation will be from 5- 7 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 at St, Therese the Little Flower followed by interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial will be established to Neurology Dept. at Mayo of Rochester and Pennington County 4-H.

