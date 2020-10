Donald D. Erickson

RAPID CITY | Donald David Erickson, 91, died Oct. 7, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on Behrens Wilson Funeral Home Facebook. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Elm Springs Cemetery.