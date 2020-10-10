Robert S. Fodness

RAPID CITY | Robert S. Fodness, 94, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

He grew up on a farm in southwestern Minnesota and graduated from Tracy High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at South Dakota State College in 1947. He was a registered professional engineer and land surveyor and engaged in consulting engineering.

Bob married Grace Lenards in 1957 in Kranzburg, SD.

Bob volunteered for many things in his community, including Habitat for Humanity, where he built homes.

He'll be remembered for being a family man who always put his family first above all things.

Survivors include his wife, Grace; daughter, Sharon (Ed Malin); sons, Keith, Dale, Eric; daughters-in-law, Peggy and Ruth; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Full obituary at osheimschmidt.com