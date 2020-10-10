Delores D. Redeen

RAPID CITY | Delores Doreen (Morlock) Redeen, 88, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020. She spent her final four days at Hospice of the Hills in Rapid City and went into the arms of the Lord at 9:55 with her children by her side.

Delores was a woman of deep faith and the cornerstone of her family. She always put others first. It seemed she could never be "out loved."

She had just celebrated 63 years of marriage to her husband Dennis, and was so proud of her three children: Nancy, Mark and Scott, and granddaughter Danielle.

Delores was born on June 29, 1932, near Eureka, to Henry and Matilda (Seigle) Morlock. Her father soon relocated the family to a farm near Streeter, ND, where she attended school. Upon graduation, she moved to Aberdeen, SD, for employment, and met her soon-to-be husband Dennis, whom she married on Sept. 29, 1957.

Dennis was an educator and School Superintendent for 37 years, which brought them to various towns throughout North and South Dakota. Delores transformed each house into a home for her family and involved them all in the local community and church. In 1979 Dennis' work brought the family to Rapid City where they stayed.

Delores was a caring heart with a contagious smile, who was loved by all who knew her. Even in the nursing home she was a source of joy to those she lived with and who took care of her.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; her three children: daughter, Nancy Daugaard (Dwayne), and sons, Mark and Scott; a granddaughter, Danielle Daugaard; and her brother, Dennis Morlock. She was preceded in death by a baby sister, Bernice, and her parents, Henry and Matilda Morlock.