RAPID CITY | Donald Ervin Willey, 88, passed peacefully Oct. 8, 2020 at Monument Health.

Don was born March 10, 1932 to parents Irva and Florence M. (Redden) Willey in Chance, SD (no longer exists) which was northwest of Usta.

By his first birthday, the Willey's moved to Custer, where he attended grade and high school.

At a young age he taught himself to play Spanish-style guitar and double neck steel guitar. He played professionally throughout his adulthood. He played with several bands in SD, WY, and MT. Several notable members of these bands included: Buddy Meredith, Polly Johnson, Duane Stroller, String Bean Swensen, Gordon Howie, Jim Lane, Lonnie Ritchie, Darlene DeSersa, Dave Bowder, Ginger Boitner, Betty Smith, Patricia Ruff, Glen Dixon and Otis Smith.

After the family moved to Rapid City in 1953, he owned and operated Don's Shoe Repair. He later established the hospital TV rental business until the demise of both St. John's and Bennett Clarkson. He was employed by The Fence Connection and lastly Small's Typewriter until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his father, Irva; mother, Florence; and brother, Darrell.

He is survived by his brother, Lloyd and his wife, Margee of Wasta.

Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Therese Church, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Therese Church.

