Dorotha 'Maris' Dickey

RAPID CITY | On Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Maris passed away peacefully at home in Rapid City after a long, beautiful life with her family by her side. She was 93 years old.

Maris was born on Jan. 31, 1927 in Draper, SD. She graduated from Murdo High School in 1945.

In 1946, she was united in marriage to James Dickey. After 55 years of marriage, Jim passed away in 2001. In 2015 she moved to Primrose Senior Community until July 2020 when she moved in with her daughters.

Maris is survived by her four children, Janice, Larry (Sandy), Hal (Margaret) and Jo; and a sister, Grace of Omaha, NE. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews, family members and great friends -- too many to mention them all. Grandma Maris was blessed with nine grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren -- which were the apples of her eye. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son-in-law, Don; her parents, Ethel and Kenneth Spear; two sisters, Eva and Cora; sister-in-law, Leone; brother-in-law, Kenny; and three grandsons, Jamie, Ross and Rob.

A visitation for Maris is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home (full obituary and live stream on Behrens website). There will be a private family interment on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of everyone she loved, masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

The family requests that cards be sent to 1129 N. Valley Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.