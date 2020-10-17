Menu
Search
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Gaalswyk

Judith R. Gaalswyk

RAPID CITY- Judith Ruth "Judy" Gaalswyk, 71, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Clarkson Health Care.

Judy was born July 1, 1949 in Santa Monica, CA, to Arie and Corolyn Gaalswyk. She had a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Public Health System in the Indian Health Service, where she was a community health nurse, a nurse educator, and an administrator. Judy was a graduate of Augustana College in Sioux Falls and the University of Washington.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Interment will be in Sioux Falls.

You can view her full obituary and watch her recorded service at osheimschmidt.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
October 17, 2020